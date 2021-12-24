(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) St. Petersburg lawyer Igor Mirzoev has filed a lawsuit against the Russian Santa Claus, demanding that he be given gifts for the past 23 years and paid 10 million rubles ($135,800) in moral damages, a Vologda Region court said on Friday.

Ded Moroz, also known as Morozko and Father Frost, is the Russian fictional character similar to Santa Claus. Veliky Ustyug, a town in the Vologda region, is home to the official residence of the Russian Santa Claus.

"Veliky Ustyug's regional court has registered Mirzoev's lawsuit against the Ded Moroz JSC. The envelop lacked lists of gifts and wishes as well as fee payment confirmation," the court said.

Mirzoev claimed that since its establishment on November 16, 1998, the Ded Moroz JSC has not been fulfilling publicly assumed obligations, has not been giving him gifts and has not been granting his wishes. The plaintiff asks the court to oblige the defendant to give him 23 gifts, fulfill his wishes and pay him 10 million rubles in moral damages.

During an end-of-year press conference on Thursday, a Vologda Region journalist told Russian President Vladimir Putin about Mirzoev's lawsuit. Putin, himself a lawyer by occupation born in St. Petersburg, said that he is ready to defend Father Frost in court. He added that Father Frost grants wishes and gives gifts only to good girls and boys.