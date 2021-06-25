MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk during the stopover of a Ryanair plane, was moved under house arrest, BBC reported on Friday, citing her family.

"We are shocked," Sofia's father-in-law, Sergey Dudich, said, as quoted by the BBC.

The young woman reportedly lives alone in a flat she rents in the Belarusina capital.

Sapega was detained late in May alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that Minsk labels as extremist.