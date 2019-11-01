UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sarmat, Avangard Systems Do Not Contradict New START - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:14 PM

The Sarmat and Avangard missile systems do not contradict the New START treaty, there are problems with the other three systems, but it is impossible to include them in the deal, Vladimir Leontyev, deputy director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Sarmat and Avangard missile systems do not contradict the New START treaty, there are problems with the other three systems, but it is impossible to include them in the deal, Vladimir Leontyev, deputy director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

"If during the treaty's validity term, including its possible extension, Sarmat is realized at least as a prototype, then from the point of view of the New START there will be no problems. There are no big problems with Avangard either," he said during an expert discussion about trends in arms control at a Valdai club event.

"There are problems with three other systems, which, with all the political desire of the parties, can't be included into the deal, because it is written in such a way that it covers only ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers," Leontyev said.

