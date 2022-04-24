UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sarmat ICBM Could Be Deployed With Several Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Russia's Sarmat ICBM Could Be Deployed With Several Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The newest Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could be deployed with several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, Russian Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergei Karakaev said Sunday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it successfully tested a Sarmat missile from a silo launcher. The ministry added that design characteristics were confirmed at all stages of its flight, and the training warheads arrived in a planned area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

"Concerning Sarmat, it is another missile system. It is based on a launcher, and it is much more powerful than Avangard's launcher. It has also been designed for Avangard, taking into account that the number (of Avangards) on this system (Sarmat) could be more," Karakaev told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

He noted that the development of Avangard brings the age of hypersonic weapons. Karakaev added that no other country in the world except for Russia today has this sort of weapon on combat duty.

Sarmat will enter the Russian armed forces after the completion of testing. The system is intended to exchange RS-20 Voevoda missile systems. The ministry noted that Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective anti-missile defense systems. The system, which is the most powerful in the world and has the longest range, should considerably strengthen the combat capabilities of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Nuclear Vehicles Sunday All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

22 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

22 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.