Russia's Sarmat ICBM One Of A Kind - Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 09:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russia's newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Sarmat is unique and has no analogues, Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev, Commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, said.

"It is necessary to talk about the 'Sarmat' complex as a unique one, which today has no analogues in the world. That's the first thing. And second, this is a complex created by Russia's military-industrial system that currently does not depend on anything, and in the future, its operation, maintenance, modification will only be in our hands," Karakaev told the Zvezda tv channel.

Earlier this month, Karakaev told Zvezda that Sarmat can fly over the North and South Poles and along other trajectories and it will be hardly possible to create means of intercepting Sarmat in the coming decades.

According to Karakaev, one of the reasons why Sarmat will be so hard to intercept is that, while being a liquid-propellant rocket, it accelerates almost as fast as missiles with lightweight solid rocket motors.

Russia will be testing Sarmat throughout this year and the military will start receiving the missiles in the fall of 2022 , according to Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos.

Roscosmos plans to construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles for the needs of the Russian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective missile defense systems.

The first test launch of the Sarmat missile was carried out on April 20.

According to Deputy Commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces Sergei Poroskun, Sarmat will be in service for 50 years.

