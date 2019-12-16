UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sarmat Missile Could Be Armed With Next-Gen Hypersonic Combat Units- Military

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019)   Russia's Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile will be able to carry next-generation hypersonic combat units in addition to the wide range of existing combat blocks, Russian Strategic Missile Forces commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev said on Sunday.

"The new Sarmat heavy missile complex, created by the domestic cooperation of industry, will be the equal of its predecessor, and in many characteristics will significantly surpass it," Karakaev told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview.

Karakaev stated that Sarmat missiles could be equipped including with the newest hypersonic combat units.

"For example, it is possible to install on Sarmat in addition to the existing types of combat units a wide number of promising ones, including next-generation hypersonic combat units," he added.

The state-of-the-art RS-28 Sarmat, a heavy thermonuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), is one of the new weapons in Russia's strategic arsenal, which Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled back in 2018. The missile is expected to replace the aging Voyevoda ICBMs.

