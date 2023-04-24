UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sber Says To Release Own Neural Network Capable Of Dialogue, Coding

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Russia's Sber Says to Release Own Neural Network Capable of Dialogue, Coding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russia's Sber announced on Monday it is releasing its own multimodal neural network, GigaСhat, that is capable of maintaining dialogue with users, writing program code, as well as generating text and images.

"Sber ... releases its own multimodal neural network. ... The network can answer questions, maintain dialogue, write program code, create texts and pictures based on descriptions within a single context," the statement said, adding that the new network is based on several neural network models, including Kandinsky 2.1, which enables it to create images.

At first, the network will be available in a pilot mode, requiring invitation to a closed Telegram channel in order to use it, the statement said.

Being initially designed to support multimodal interaction and communicate in Russian more intelligently than its foreign analogue, and capable of performing a wide range of tasks, the new smart neural network by Sber will suit the needs of various users, including media professionals, editors, programmers, teachers, students, marketers, and many others, according to the statement.

The team of developers paid special attention to preventing ethical violations and provided the network with a number of solutions, the statement added.

In early April, Sber presented a new version of the Kandinsky neural network - Kandinsky 2.1 - a Russian analogue of the popular Midjourney, which can create high-quality images based on text description, generate images similar to the set samples, and complete images.

