Russia's Sberbank Appoints Former Deputy Prime Minister Golodets As Deputy CEO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:59 PM

The supervisory board of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, has approved former Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets' appointment as deputy CEO, Sberbank chief Herman Gref said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The supervisory board of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, has approved former Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets' appointment as deputy CEO, Sberbank chief Herman Gref said on Tuesday.

"Today [Tuesday], the decision on the appointment of Olga [Golodets] as the board's deputy CEO was approved," Gref told reporters.

The banker added that Golodets would be in charge of Sberbank's newly created medical platform as well as interaction with public authorities. The new deputy CEO will also focus on strengthening the role of Sberbank as one of the key drivers of digitalization in the country.

Before joining Sberbank, Golodets served as deputy prime minister from 2012-2020, during which time he supervised social development, education, culture, sports and tourism. From 2010-2012, she worked in the Moscow city government.

