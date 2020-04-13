Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, has recently registered an increase in DDoS attacks on its systems, it has repelled 26 attacks since the beginning of the year, Executive Board Deputy Chairman Stanislav Kuznetsov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, has recently registered an increase in DDoS attacks on its systems, it has repelled 26 attacks since the beginning of the year, Executive Board Deputy Chairman Stanislav Kuznetsov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In January, Kuznetsov told Sputnik that Sberbank had repelled the largest DDoS attack in its history.

He expressed the belief that DDoS attacks would become a significant challenge for global companies in 2020.

"Over the past few days, we see an increase in the number of DDoS attacks, there have been 26 attacks since the beginning of the year, but our cybersecurity system is working routinely in general," Kuznetsov said.

According to the official, Sberbank cybersecurity center analyzes over 150 new threats every day, blocking at least 20 phishing domains.