MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia's Sberbank is witnessing a growing trend when large corporate clients prefer Euros, Chinese Yuan and other currencies over US Dollar in their transactions, Director of the Trade Finance Division of Sberbank Yevgeny Kravchenko told Sputnik Monday.

"We expect the share [of ruble transactions] to grow to 45 percent over the next six months, the remaining 55% will be Currency... The lion's share of these transactions, of course, is made in Dollars and euros, So far, dollar transactions prevail, but we see a serious trend for customers to switch from dollars to euros, yuan and other currencies," he said.

China and Russia are both interested in boosting national currencies in bilateral and international transactions, seeking to reduce reliance on US dollar amid sanctions on Moscow and US-China trade row.