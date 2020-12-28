Russia's state-owned bank SberBank is teaming up with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) to create an ecosystem for the development of artificial intelligence in health care, the press office of SberBank said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia's state-owned bank SberBank is teaming up with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) to create an ecosystem for the development of artificial intelligence in health care, the press office of SberBank said on Monday.

"Sber Group of Companies and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology announced the signing of a deal to create an ecosystem for the development of artificial intelligence in health care in Russia," the press office said.

The ecosystem will combine the developments of Skoltech research teams with Sber's cloud-based engineering infrastructure and will become the technological foundation for creating services in health care. Developers will have access to new opportunities for working with algorithms, an exclusive set of structured medical data, as well as tools for their processing.