Russia's Sberbank is working on a proposal to improve its security system following a leak of credit card account information, the bank's CEO, Herman Gref, told journalists

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia's Sberbank is working on a proposal to improve its security system following a leak of credit card account information, the bank's CEO, Herman Gref, told journalists.

"We are developing a comprehensive program ... we will come up with a number of proposals ...

We are preparing a comprehensive proposal because this problem is understandable, it is universal for everyone. We are preparing a proposal to improve regulation and so on," Gref said on Sunday, at the Fort Ross Dialogue forum.

On October 3, Sberbank announced that it was investigating a major breach of its database that resulted in the loss of personal data of at least 200 of its clients. The bank stressed that the breach did not jeopardize its clients' finances.