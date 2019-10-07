UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Sberbank Working On Improving Security System After Personal Data Leak - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Russia's Sberbank Working on Improving Security System After Personal Data Leak - CEO

Russia's Sberbank is working on a proposal to improve its security system following a leak of credit card account information, the bank's CEO, Herman Gref, told journalists

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia's Sberbank is working on a proposal to improve its security system following a leak of credit card account information, the bank's CEO, Herman Gref, told journalists.

"We are developing a comprehensive program ... we will come up with a number of proposals ...

We are preparing a comprehensive proposal because this problem is understandable, it is universal for everyone. We are preparing a proposal to improve regulation and so on," Gref said on Sunday, at the Fort Ross Dialogue forum.

On October 3, Sberbank announced that it was investigating a major breach of its database that resulted in the loss of personal data of at least 200 of its clients. The bank stressed that the breach did not jeopardize its clients' finances.

Related Topics

Russia Bank October Sunday

Recent Stories

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

8 seconds ago

Brisk centuries by Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Irfan ..

34 minutes ago

Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173, two early wickets help Khybe ..

1 hour ago

World can witness another World War-like human tra ..

1 hour ago

An overwhelming majority (95%) of Pakistanis conde ..

1 hour ago

Capital's five intra-city wagon stands handed over ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.