Russian school graduates will start taking Unified State Exams (USE) a series of tests needed to enter a university or a college on June 29, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian school graduates will start taking Unified State Exams (USE) a series of tests needed to enter a university or a college on June 29, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration the stable reduction of the coronavirus epidemic threat, I believe it is necessary to hold USE across all the country. It will start on June 29," Putin said at talks on the coronavirus pandemic effect on the education system.

School graduates who will not be capable of taking the exams in June, will be provided an opportunity to do this in August, Putin added, calling for envisioning a chance to take USE not only in summer but also during the next school year.

The president specified that only those wishing to enter a university or a college would take USE.

Putin also called for creating additional tuition-free places in Russian universities, to ensure that at least 60 percent of the school graduates have a chance to get higher education for free.

Military conscription for Russia's school graduates will be postponed this year, the president said.

Putin refuted rumors that online shooing, introduced amid the pandemic, could replace traditional education.

The president added that he had submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament amendments to the law on education.