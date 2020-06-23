UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sechenov University Says Tested COVID-19 Vaccine On 2nd Batch Of Volunteers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russia's Sechenov University Says Tested COVID-19 Vaccine on 2nd Batch of Volunteers

The Russian Sechenov University on Tuesday announced administering a vaccine against COVID-19 to the second group of 20 volunteers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian Sechenov University on Tuesday announced administering a vaccine against COVID-19 to the second group of 20 volunteers.

"The Russian Health Ministry's Sechenov University continues the clinical trials of the vaccine against COVID-19. Today, on June 23, 2020, the second group of volunteers numbering 20 people was injected with the medication," the university said in a statement.

The university has also reported on the vaccine's effect on the first 18 volunteers, injected on June 18.

"Within the first hours, several of them have experienced minor postvaccinal reactions slight temperature increase, headache, etc.

, which have been self-managed within 24 hours," the university said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced vaccination of the second group of volunteers at Acad. N.N.Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

"Today, 20 more volunteers have been injected with the vaccine," Evgeniy Kryukov, the hospital's head, said.

As the world keeps struggling against the pandemic, multiple countries are working on vaccines to prevent it from spreading further.

