MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The second heavy Angara-A5 rocket in March-April will be sent to the Plesetsk launch site in northern Russia for the upcoming launch, Alexei Varochko, the director general of the Moscow-based company that develops the spacecraft, said on Wednesday.

The launch is planned for the first half of the year, but exact dates have not been announced.

"In March-April, the vehicle will be transported to the cosmodrome," Varochko, the head of Khrunichev State Research and Production Center, said.

He noted that until 2024 the missiles will be assembled in Moscow, and afterwards only the hydrogen-powered stages will be assembled there with most of production concentrated in the Siberian city of Omsk.