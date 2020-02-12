UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Second Angara-A5 Heavy Rocket To Be Sent To Launch Site March-April - Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Russia's Second Angara-A5 Heavy Rocket to Be Sent to Launch Site March-April - Developer

The second heavy Angara-A5 rocket in March-April will be sent to the Plesetsk launch site in northern Russia for the upcoming launch, Alexei Varochko, the director general of the Moscow-based company that develops the spacecraft, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The second heavy Angara-A5 rocket in March-April will be sent to the Plesetsk launch site in northern Russia for the upcoming launch, Alexei Varochko, the director general of the Moscow-based company that develops the spacecraft, said on Wednesday.

The launch is planned for the first half of the year, but exact dates have not been announced.

"In March-April, the vehicle will be transported to the cosmodrome," Varochko, the head of Khrunichev State Research and Production Center, said.

He noted that until 2024 the missiles will be assembled in Moscow, and afterwards only the hydrogen-powered stages will be assembled there with most of production concentrated in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Vehicle Omsk SITE

Recent Stories

Tom Banton is excited to come to Pakistan to play ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

20 minutes ago

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

20 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

2 seconds ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

35 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.