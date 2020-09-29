Russian Vector research center submitted documents to have its coronavirus vaccine registered, the checks are expected to take about three weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian Vector research center submitted documents to have its coronavirus vaccine registered, the checks are expected to take about three weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

Russia has already registered one vaccine.

Developed by Gamaleya research center, it is now in post-registration trials.

"Vector's vaccine is in the last stage of clinical trials, the documents have already been submitted for the expert review," Murashko said.

The medication will then be submitted for a pharmaceutical review, which may take "up to three weeks," the minister added.