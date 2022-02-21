MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia needs to negotiate only with the United States as all other countries will do what Washington says, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday during an extraordinary meeting of the council.

"I also want to emphasize that we are negotiating with NATO, we are negotiating with the OSCE, we are negotiating with the European Union, with the leaders of European countries.

Negotiations must be conducted, but negotiations must be conducted with the United States because everyone else will do what the US says," Patrushev said.

According to Patrushev, should Moscow recognize the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russia would protect people there, adding that the council should support Russian State Duma's recent appeal to President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize DPR and LPR.