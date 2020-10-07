The Russian Security Council's interagency commission on environmental safety is set to adopt an updated climate doctrine before the end of the year

Russia's climate doctrine informs the country's policies and principles in areas regarding climate change and its consequences both nationally and in the global arena.

"The current Climate Doctrine was approved by the President of Russia in 2009. In accordance with the instructions from the Head of State, changes will be made to this strategic planning document by the end of 2020," Security Council Spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters on Wednesday.

Anoshin said that Wednesday's council meeting underscored the importance of climate crisis as a key long-term concern for Russia's national security.

"It was noted at the meeting that the need to take climate change into account as one of the key long-term factors of national security of our country puts the problem of global climate change in its national and international dimensions among the priorities of the Russian Federation's policy at the present stage," Anoshin said.

The interagency committee's draft doctrine garnered general approval from the Council as it corresponds with national planning strategies aimed at improving citizens' quality of life and implementing rational stewardship of the environment, the spokesman said.

Russia's environmental wholesomeness has a great impact on the global climate situation. The country's landmass accounts for a significant proportion of the world's permafrost, which releases methane and other greenhouse gases as it continues to melt. Russia's Siberian forests, considered the second lungs of the earth along with the Amazon rainforest, have seen more intense wildfires in recent years.