MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and NATO, made by Moscow, should be considered in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We also have an understanding that at a certain stage these issues must be seriously considered within the OSCE, primarily on the basis that it was there (in OSCE) that all Euro-Atlantic countries signed up at the highest level to the principle of equal and indivisible security, according to which none of them, none of us OSCE members have undertaken to strengthen our security at the expense of the security of others," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovich.