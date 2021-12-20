(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia's proposals on security guarantees are clear and will be discussed within appropriate formats, German foreign ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday.

"The proposals made by Russia last week were made public by the Russian foreign ministry itself, which means that the content is clear ...

The point is now, of course, to discuss these proposals submitted by the Russians in the appropriate formats ... Proposals cannot replace discussions between partners and with Russia. This means ... making these negotiations possible again, conducting a dialogue with Russia and, of course, discussing substantive issues," Sasse told a briefing.

Berlin is discussing Russia's proposals on security guarantees with all partners in the EU and NATO, the diplomat added.