Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals Warning, Not Threat Or Ultimatum - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Moscow's proposals for security guarantees are not an ultimatum or a threat, but a warning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"We are not talking about ultimatums or threats from our side," Grushko said in an interview with Kommersant.

"We do not threaten anyone. We warn. Our position is absolutely understandable and predictable. And we clearly stated it, now we are waiting for the same honest reaction," the diplomat added.

Moscow's proposals on security guarantees are a call to NATO countries to "turn on their heads" and take the situation away from the dangerous line, Grushko said.

"Our proposals are an appeal to common sense, a call to turn on your head and take the steps that are objectively required to take the current security situation from a dangerous line," the diplomat said.

The Russian proposal is 100% consistent with the principles enshrined in the founding documents of the OSCE, Grushko stressed.

