Russia's Security Proposals Based On Reciprocity - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Russia's proposals on security guarantees are based on the principle of reciprocity, though absolute symmetry is not expected since the current crisis was provoked by NATO's expansion and actions in member states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday

"Generally, if you carefully read our proposals, many of them are based on the principle of reciprocity. Let's say we propose to move exercises away from the zone of contact along the border of Russia (and the states that are in a military alliance with it) and NATO. That is, reciprocity is provided for here," Grushko said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

At the same time, absolute symmetry cannot be expected since the current "critical situation" has developed as a result of the NATO enlargement and "material development" of territories of new members, he stressed.

"The military infrastructure was moved hundreds and thousands of kilometers closer to Russian borders," the diplomat noted.

Moreover, NATO spends over $1 billion on its military budget, which is five-six times more than what Russia allocates to defense, he said. Moscow is of course worried about the situation, given the alliance's aggressive stance and continuous enlargement eastward, according to Grushko.

