The security guarantees that Russia has requested from NATO will benefit both Moscow and NATO member states in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

"The measures that we are proposing today - the way they appear in the draft agreement - ... they make it possible to cardinally reverse this situation and to return to building a European security on common principles and in the interests of all," Grushko said after the Russia-NATO Council, adding that "it will enhance the military security not only of Russia ... but also of NATO countries, especially those which describe themselves as 'frontline.

'"

"One of the main issues is that NATO selectively understands the indivisibility principle of security. In the eyes of NATO, it exists only for the members of the alliance. And in its practical activities, NATO is not going to take into account security interests of others," Grushko said.

"We firmly believe that the principle of security indivisibility must consider the interests of all, and that attempts to build security against Russia without Russia's participation are counterproductive and doomed to failure. We will not let this happen," Grushko said.