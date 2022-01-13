UrduPoint.com

Russia's Security Proposals Equally Beneficial For NATO - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Russia's Security Proposals Equally Beneficial for NATO - Foreign Ministry

The security guarantees that Russia has requested from NATO will benefit both Moscow and NATO member states in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The security guarantees that Russia has requested from NATO will benefit both Moscow and NATO member states in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"The measures that we are proposing today - the way they appear in the draft agreement - ... they make it possible to cardinally reverse this situation and to return to building a European security on common principles and in the interests of all," Grushko said after the Russia-NATO Council, adding that "it will enhance the military security not only of Russia ... but also of NATO countries, especially those which describe themselves as 'frontline.

'"

"One of the main issues is that NATO selectively understands the indivisibility principle of security. In the eyes of NATO, it exists only for the members of the alliance. And in its practical activities, NATO is not going to take into account security interests of others," Grushko said.

"We firmly believe that the principle of security indivisibility must consider the interests of all, and that attempts to build security against Russia without Russia's participation are counterproductive and doomed to failure. We will not let this happen," Grushko said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Alliance All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems ..

Further NATO Expansion Solves No Security Problems - Grushko

8 minutes ago
 UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Pro ..

UN Says Situation Around North Korea's Nuclear Program Could Possibly Get Worse

8 minutes ago
 Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization to Co ..

Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization to Contain Moscow - Grushko

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects NATO to Present Own Vision on Russi ..

Moscow Expects NATO to Present Own Vision on Russia's Proposals - Grushko

8 minutes ago
 Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

Julian Harness calls on Governor Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained to NATO ..

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Explained to NATO Military Aspects of Security P ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.