MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A serviceman of Russia's Black Sea Fleet who worked for the Ukrainian military intelligence was placed into custody in Sevastopol for committing high treason, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation's FSB detained in Sevastopol a serviceman of the Black Sea Fleet who provided the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Chief Directorate of Intelligence with information constituting state secret, which he collected. Russia's FSB has initiated a criminal case under 'high treason' article," the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB did not specify when exactly the officer was detained and taken into custody.