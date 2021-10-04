UrduPoint.com

Russia's Security Service Dismantled Cell Of Hizb Ut-Tahrir Terrorists In Moscow

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia's Security Service Dismantled Cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir Terrorists in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it dismantled a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) that sought establishing caliphate and overthrowing the government, eight radicals were detained in Moscow.

"Activities of a cell of the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami were suppressed in Moscow and the Moscow region. Two leaders and six active participants were detained," the FSB said in a statement.

The Islamists carried out "anti-constitutional activities" based on the doctrine of the "global caliphate" and violent overthrowing of the government, the security service added.

