MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A cell of Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) supporters was exposed in Russia's Tyumen, they planned to carry out attacks in public places, two terrorists were neutralized during the detention, the Federal security service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The FSB exposed and suppressed activities of an undercover cell of IS supporters, which included citizens of one of the Central Asian republics, who acted at direction of foreign emissaries of the international terrorist organization and planned to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism in public places," the FSB said in a statement.

On the night into Thursday, two militants were neutralized after putting up armed resistance to security officers during detention, FSB added, emphasizing that there are no victims among civilians and law enforcement officers.