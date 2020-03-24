(@FahadShabbir)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Republic of Bashkortostan has neutralized a terrorist in the city of Ufa who was carrying an explosive device and opened fire on the security forces, the department's press service said on Tuesday.

"When trying to stop a Toyota car driven by a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries to conduct a search, the latter opened fire at officers of the Russian FSB in the Republic of Bashkortostan using a Makarov gun. As a result of the retaliation by the FSB special forces officers, the criminal was neutralized. No law enforcement personnel were injured," the press service said.

The press service also said that an improvised explosive device with shrapnel, a Makarov pistol and ammunition were found in the car.

As a result, the local investigating authorities opened a criminal case on the facts of infringement on the lives of law enforcement officers and illegal possession of firearms, the press service added.

According to the FSB's local department, the criminal is a member of the Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) and was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack in the city.