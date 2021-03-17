UrduPoint.com
Russia's Security Service Prevented Terrorist Attack In Country's South

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:59 AM

A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) who planned to stage a terrorist attack in the capital of Russia's Republic of Adygea was detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) who planned to stage a terrorist attack in the capital of Russia's Republic of Adygea was detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation's federal security service detained a native of the Central Asian Region in an operation on the territory of the Republic of Adygea. He was preparing a terrorist attack in mass gathering places," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, components for making improvised explosives and relevant instructions, an IS flag, a map of Adygea's capital of Maykop with "facilities of terrorist aspirations", and fake migration documents were seized from the detainee.

A criminal case was initiated against him.

More Stories From World

