MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) who planned to stage a terrorist attack in the capital of Russia's Republic of Adygea was detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation's federal security service detained a native of the Central Asian Region in an operation on the territory of the Republic of Adygea. He was preparing a terrorist attack in mass gathering places," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, components for making improvised explosives and relevant instructions, an IS flag, a map of Adygea's capital of Maykop with "facilities of terrorist aspirations", and fake migration documents were seized from the detainee.

A criminal case was initiated against him.