MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that fake news regarding cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia is coming from foreign countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"With regard to this provocative fake news, FSB reports that they are organized from abroad.

Unfortunately, this happens often with us [Russia]. This fake news is aimed at increasing panic among the population. We can respond with one thing � delivering comprehensive and reliable information to citizens of the country in a timely manner," Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that fake messages about a large number of people becoming infected with COVID-19 in Russia had appeared on social media.