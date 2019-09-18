(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) sought cooperation with US whistleblower Edward Snowden upon his arrival at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in 2013, but he rejected the offer, Snowden's Russian attorney, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor presented his memoir in Berlin during a video conference streamed from Russia. In his book, the whistleblower mentions the Russian intelligence agency's offer for cooperation, which was made within the first several hours of his arrival.

"When he arrived [in Russia], they tried to recruit him, but he refused. It is his position � not to cooperate with any intelligence agency in the world," Kucherena said.

Therefore, the specific conditions of a possible partnership were not even raised, according to the lawyer.

"He did not tell me about other attempts [to recruit him], although we have a fairly trusting relationship," Kucherena added.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents that exposed the NSA's mass surveillance program, which collected telephone, email and internet browsing records on nearly everyone in the United States, despite a law prohibiting the monitoring of US citizens without a court order.

The US government revoked Snowden's passport while he was transiting Moscow en route to another country, and Russia subsequently granted him political asylum. In 2014, the whistleblower received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia. After its expiration, the permit was extended for another three years.

As a result of Snowden's revelations, the US Congress passed the Freedom Act in 2015, which significantly curbed the mass collection of data.