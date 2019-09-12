UrduPoint.com
Russia's Security Service Warns About Growing Threat Of Terrorist Attacks Using Drones

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian special services are receiving information about a growing threat of terrorist attacks that can be perpetrated by international terrorists with the use of drones, Federal Security Service (FSB) First Deputy Director Sergei Smirnov said on Thursday.

The statement was made following the 35th meeting of the Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, which opened in St. Petersburg earlier in the day.

"Information received by competent Russian agencies indicates an increase in threats related to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by members of international terrorist organizations.

The greatest danger in this case is posed by the threat of terrorist attacks committed through planting improvised explosive devices on them [drones] or spraying toxic substances with their help," Smirnov told reporters.

According to Smirnov, a number of countries are now paying increased attention to countering the use of drones by terrorists.

Russia has therefore suggested exchanging experience in this area, and the initiative has been unanimously supported, the FSB deputy director added.

