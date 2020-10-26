(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia's security will not suffer if there are no 9M729 missiles in the European part of the country, the head of the parliamentary defense committee, Viktor Bondarev, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement that Russia was prepared to refrain from deploying 9M729 Missiles in the European part of the country if NATO reciprocated.

"Our security is ensured by a powerful network of air defense and missile defense systems, which cannot be breached by even the latest US missiles. So giving up on 9M729 in the European part will not affect the security of Russia and its borders," the lawmaker said.