UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Security To Be Unimpacted By Absence Of 9M729 Missiles In European Part- Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Security to Be Unimpacted by Absence of 9M729 Missiles in European Part- Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia's security will not suffer if there are no 9M729 missiles in the European part of the country, the head of the parliamentary defense committee, Viktor Bondarev, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement that Russia was prepared to refrain from deploying 9M729 Missiles in the European part of the country if NATO reciprocated.

"Our security is ensured by a powerful network of air defense and missile defense systems, which cannot be breached by even the latest US missiles. So giving up on 9M729 in the European part will not affect the security of Russia and its borders," the lawmaker said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

15 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

16 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

31 minutes ago

‘God sent me angels in many forms,’ says Filip ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 1,819 reco ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Federal Decree-Law to amend p ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.