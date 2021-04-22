The unauthorized rallies staged in Russia on the day of President Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament were organized by foreign opponents of the country, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty, said on Thursday

"Foreign anti-Russia centers have continued their destructive activities. An attempt to stage unrest in some of Russia's cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, on April 21, the day of the annual presidential address, was urgently made with help from registered foreign agents and other stooges of the West," Klimov told the parliamentary commission.

The rallies were certainly supported from abroad, the senior lawmaker went on to say, citing a headline of the Russian-language version of Deutsche Welle ('The April 21 rally in support of [Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey] Navalny can determine Russia's future').

"This article, addressed to Russian citizens, can hardly be qualified as something other that foreign information support for illegal actions on the sovereign territory of the Russian Federation," Klimov added.

"Yesterday's provocation turned out a complete fiasco, just like previous attempts to impose someone else's will on our people," Klimov continued.