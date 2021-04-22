UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Believes April 21 Unauthorized Rallies Were Organized From Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:39 PM

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Believes April 21 Unauthorized Rallies Were Organized From Abroad

The unauthorized rallies staged in Russia on the day of President Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament were organized by foreign opponents of the country, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The unauthorized rallies staged in Russia on the day of President Vladimir Putin's address to the parliament were organized by foreign opponents of the country, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper house's commission for protecting state sovereignty, said on Thursday.

"Foreign anti-Russia centers have continued their destructive activities. An attempt to stage unrest in some of Russia's cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, on April 21, the day of the annual presidential address, was urgently made with help from registered foreign agents and other stooges of the West," Klimov told the parliamentary commission.

The rallies were certainly supported from abroad, the senior lawmaker went on to say, citing a headline of the Russian-language version of Deutsche Welle ('The April 21 rally in support of [Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey] Navalny can determine Russia's future').

"This article, addressed to Russian citizens, can hardly be qualified as something other that foreign information support for illegal actions on the sovereign territory of the Russian Federation," Klimov added.

"Yesterday's provocation turned out a complete fiasco, just like previous attempts to impose someone else's will on our people," Klimov continued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg April From Opposition

Recent Stories

Soft loans for fishermen on cards: Maritime minist ..

5 minutes ago

European Commission on Reports About Lawsuit Again ..

16 minutes ago

World Book and Copyright Day tomorrow

16 minutes ago

France to play Wales and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 war ..

22 minutes ago

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi condemns Quetta blast

22 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks delegation visits Taxila ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.