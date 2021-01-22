MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Russian-US New START nuclear arms reduction treaty may be extended before it expires on February 5 if the sides reach agreement, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper chamber's committee for international affairs, told Sputnik on Friday, stressing that the text of the deal must be preserved.

Mere hours earlier, the White House confirmed the readiness of the new presidential administration to extend the pact by five years.

"Great news, if this position does not imply any extra conditions and if the current version is extended," Kosachev said.

"It is quite possible to do it by February 5. Even if we only have a diplomatic agreement, without ratification, by this date, an extended agreement can be implemented on a temporary basis pending ratification, under the law 'On Russia's international agreements'," Kosachev added.