Russia's Senior Lawmaker Calls For Suppressing Sales Of Fake Vaccination Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Calls for Suppressing Sales of Fake Vaccination Certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) It is necessary to harshly suppress the illegal business of selling fake medical documents, in particular, certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus, Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower chamber, said on Thursday.

"It is quite obvious that it is necessary to strictly suppress the illegal business of selling fake medical documents. This is the duty of the law enforcement agencies, while everyone's duty is not to buy fake certificates," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

