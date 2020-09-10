Foreign countries wanted to use Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) to instigate protests during the single voting day, September 13, in Novosibirsk and Tomsk regions in particular, the head of the Russian upper house's sovereignty protection commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Foreign countries wanted to use Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) to instigate protests during the single voting day, September 13, in Novosibirsk and Tomsk regions in particular, the head of the Russian upper house's sovereignty protection commission said on Thursday.

"Stakes were placed on creating hotbeds of political tensions in remote areas. The regional parliamentary elections, which some territories will hold on September 13, were used for this purpose. One of active organizers of protests and the so-called smart vote has invited Navalny there," Andrey Klimov told reporters.

It was expected that Navalny and his team from the FBK, which is officially recognized as a foreign agent in Russia, could boost protests in some areas, including Novosibirsk and Tomsk regions in Siberia, amid ongoing anti-government rallies in neighboring Belarus, the lawmaker explained.

However, neither the events in Belarus nor the attempts to plunge the Siberian regions in chaos brought the effect that "foreign script writers and directors" expected, Klimov added. The Russian political system has once again proven robust against external pressure attempts, the senior lawmaker recalled.

"When fiasco of the Navalny team became quite obvious, the so-called poisoning happened, and he was then urgently evacuated to Berlin," Klimov said.