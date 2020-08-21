(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Washington's remission of its demand for China to get involved in the US-Russian nuclear arms control talks inspires hope for negotiations progress and can, therefore, be only welcomed, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Axios news portal has reported, citing US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea, that the US administration has changed tactics, and now aims at first securing a political agreement with Russia and then urging China to join the talks and subsequently a deal.

"We can only welcome their decision to abandon the previous stand, which was initially unrealistic and looked like nothing but an excuse for driving the situation into a deadlock. Now there is a chance to move forward," Kosachev said,