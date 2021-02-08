UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Hindering Coronavirus Vaccine Advancement Is Unacceptable

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Hindering Coronavirus Vaccine Advancement Is Unacceptable

Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, slammed on Monday the unacceptable policies of the United States and some of the EU nations that hinder the advancement of coronavirus vaccines and medication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, slammed on Monday the unacceptable policies of the United States and some of the EU nations that hinder the advancement of coronavirus vaccines and medication.

At their meeting in Moscow, Volodin and Iranian parliament's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, discussed cooperation in business, energy and healthcare.

The Russian lawmaker expressed hope for emergence of new formats for the bilateral dialogue.

"The world is changing because of the pandemic ... we need to think how we could boost our relations regardless of the difficulties related to the coronavirus infection ... It it necessary to have all conditions for providing assistance to people. We find it inadmissible when some countries, such as the US and EU [nations], hinder the advancement of new medication and vaccine," Volodin told Ghalibaf.

Related Topics

World Business Moscow Russia Parliament United States Chamber All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

11 minutes ago

Japan to Cull Some 250,000 Chickens Over New Bird ..

51 seconds ago

KMU holds training for laboratories capacity build ..

54 seconds ago

Lewis Hamilton signs new one-year deal with Merced ..

56 seconds ago

DC assures support for PHA in shady tree plantatio ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.