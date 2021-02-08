Viacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, slammed on Monday the unacceptable policies of the United States and some of the EU nations that hinder the advancement of coronavirus vaccines and medication

At their meeting in Moscow, Volodin and Iranian parliament's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, discussed cooperation in business, energy and healthcare.

The Russian lawmaker expressed hope for emergence of new formats for the bilateral dialogue.

"The world is changing because of the pandemic ... we need to think how we could boost our relations regardless of the difficulties related to the coronavirus infection ... It it necessary to have all conditions for providing assistance to people. We find it inadmissible when some countries, such as the US and EU [nations], hinder the advancement of new medication and vaccine," Volodin told Ghalibaf.