He blame for the Open Skies treaty termination lies entirely with the United States and its NATO allies, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The blame for the Open Skies treaty termination lies entirely with the United States and its NATO allies, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country was beginning procedures to leave the deal. Kosachev qualified the move as "quite predictable," stressing that the US was the first to withdraw from the treaty, which could still have been saved if NATO had political will for that.

According to the Russian lawmaker, the US allies should have undertaken obligations not to give the US access to any information obtained through treaty implementation.

"NATO states could have found a way to resolve the legal conflict, if they wanted to save the Open Skies Treaty from Americans. But they opted for saving the Euro-Atlantic partnership. The blame for the unfortunate events that are currently enfolding lies entirely with the US and its NATO allies. That is it," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.