MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The UK parliamentary committee's report on Russia's alleged interference in the country's political affairs contains groundless accusations and certainly does not promote the improvement of the bilateral relations, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In its report, the UK Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee accused Russia of attempting to undermine the rules-based international order.

"These accusations are absolutely groundless, especially given that Russia was a founder of most of the international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

It is the UK who undermines the international order in different regions across the world, including Syria, through its policies," Dzhabarov said.

"The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom have long been as beleaguered as possible, which is the UK's fault. Of course, the new report bodes no good to our relations. Admittedly, we did not expect anything nice," Dzhabarov added.