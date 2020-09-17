UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Resolution On Navalny Case As Interference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:49 PM

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Resolution on Navalny Case as Interference

Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Thursday that the European Parliament's resolution on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny was nothing but gross interference in Moscow's affairs, aimed at boosting the "anti-Russia hysteria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Thursday that the European Parliament's resolution on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny was nothing but gross interference in Moscow's affairs, aimed at boosting the "anti-Russia hysteria."

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on tougher sanctions on Russia in connection with Navalny case, and also reiterated the call on the EU to block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"The European Parliament's resolution on the situation around the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, which suggests, between the lines, adopting a Russia democratization strategy calling for canceling amendments to the Russian constitution, is a fact of direct gross interference in the domestic affairs of our country," Slutsky told reporters.

The senior lawmaker noted that the resolution in fact confirmed "the provocative character of all the events around the patient of the Charite hospital."

"This anti-Russia performance was staged in order to further contain Russia, first of all economically, and also to make another attempt to influence our foreign policy. This is not about human rights protection or democracy, this is only done to maintain a high degree of anti-Russia hysteria, including against the Nord Stream 2 project," Slutsky added.

The lawmaker also noted that the calls for toughening sanctions were meant to "boost Russophobia for promoting someone's vested interests."

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia Parliament Democracy Nord Chamber Gas All Opposition

Recent Stories

Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Contr ..

26 seconds ago

Lukashenko's Aide Says Threat of Power Grab in Bel ..

27 seconds ago

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

10 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

10 minutes ago

Spain's Supreme Court Reviews Case of Catalan Pres ..

12 minutes ago

ANALYSIS: Israel Faces New Lockdown After Gov't Fa ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.