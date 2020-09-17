(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Thursday that the European Parliament's resolution on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny was nothing but gross interference in Moscow's affairs, aimed at boosting the "anti-Russia hysteria."

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on tougher sanctions on Russia in connection with Navalny case, and also reiterated the call on the EU to block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"The European Parliament's resolution on the situation around the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, which suggests, between the lines, adopting a Russia democratization strategy calling for canceling amendments to the Russian constitution, is a fact of direct gross interference in the domestic affairs of our country," Slutsky told reporters.

The senior lawmaker noted that the resolution in fact confirmed "the provocative character of all the events around the patient of the Charite hospital."

"This anti-Russia performance was staged in order to further contain Russia, first of all economically, and also to make another attempt to influence our foreign policy. This is not about human rights protection or democracy, this is only done to maintain a high degree of anti-Russia hysteria, including against the Nord Stream 2 project," Slutsky added.

The lawmaker also noted that the calls for toughening sanctions were meant to "boost Russophobia for promoting someone's vested interests."