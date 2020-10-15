Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to the European Union's sanctions introduced against Russian officials in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to the European Union's sanctions introduced against Russian officials in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the EU introduced the restrictions officially.

The sanctions list includes Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service; first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko; and four other high-ranking officials.

"In such cases when targeted sanctions are introduced, there always is a mirror-like response," Klimov said.

The Russian officials on the list "have nothing to do with the Navalny case," the senior lawmaker stressed.

According to Klimov, this is just an attempt at revenge "by those who fled Russia for the West."