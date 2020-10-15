UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Warns Of Retaliation To EU's Sanctions Over Navalny Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:41 PM

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Warns of Retaliation to EU's Sanctions Over Navalny Case

Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to the European Union's sanctions introduced against Russian officials in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia will provide a tit-for-tat response to the European Union's sanctions introduced against Russian officials in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Andrey Klimov, the head of the upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the EU introduced the restrictions officially.

The sanctions list includes Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service; first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko; and four other high-ranking officials.

"In such cases when targeted sanctions are introduced, there always is a mirror-like response," Klimov said.

The Russian officials on the list "have nothing to do with the Navalny case," the senior lawmaker stressed.

According to Klimov, this is just an attempt at revenge "by those who fled Russia for the West."

Related Topics

Russia European Union Chamber Opposition

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali may lose Test captaincy as top PCB offic ..

16 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Expects to See Russia's COVID Me ..

4 minutes ago

Surge in virus cases in Europe of 'great concern': ..

4 minutes ago

UTS delegation calls on FESCO chief

4 minutes ago

Russian Federal Security Service Prevented Terror ..

7 minutes ago

Summit of CSTO Leaders Scheduled to Take Place in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.