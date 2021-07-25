SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Russia constantly monitors ongoing NATO drills in the waters of the Black Sea and responds harshly to any provocation attempts, Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military District, said on Sunday.

The remark was made during his address on Russia's Navy Day in the city of Sevastopol. On Sunday, the Russian fleet marks its 325th anniversary.

"Ongoing exercises of the NATO naval forces in the Black Sea are under constant control of the duty forces of the fleet, and all provocative attempts by the armed forces of unfriendly states meet tough response," Dvornikov said.

In the face of the growing military and political pressure on Russia, the Black Sea Fleet ensures the country's security in the region, the military official added.

During the most recent NATO-led Sea Breeze-2021 drills in the Black Sea, the Russian Navy closely monitored the movement of participating ships. At the beginning of the drills in late June, the UK's HMS Defender destroyer made inroads to Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in Crimea. The Russian navy was prompt to respond to the incident, firing warning shots to divert the vessel. London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's FSB security service released the video footage of the encounter, confirming Moscow's account of events.