Russia's Sept Covid Deaths Nearly Double Govt Estimate: Stats Agency
Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:39 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia's Federal Statistics Rosstat said Friday that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September -- nearly double the official government figure.
This would bring the agency's tally of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to nearly 450,000.