Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia's Federal Statistics Rosstat said Friday that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September -- nearly double the official government figure.

This would bring the agency's tally of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to nearly 450,000.