UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sept Covid Deaths Nearly Double Govt Estimate: Stats Agency

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:39 PM

Russia's Sept Covid deaths nearly double govt estimate: stats agency

Russia's Federal Statistics Rosstat said Friday that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September -- nearly double the official government figure

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia's Federal Statistics Rosstat said Friday that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September -- nearly double the official government figure.

This would bring the agency's tally of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to nearly 450,000.

Related Topics

Russia Died September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

27 minutes ago
 US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov to Time S ..

US Judge Sentences Russian Banker Tinkov to Time Served, 1 Year Supervised Relea ..

18 minutes ago
 CPEC projects to be completed timely in GB: CM

CPEC projects to be completed timely in GB: CM

18 minutes ago
 AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh ..

AJK equips with first forensic lab in remote Bagh district

18 minutes ago
 New dimension added in Pak-Turk relations during P ..

New dimension added in Pak-Turk relations during PTI's regime: Chaudhry Fawad Hu ..

24 minutes ago
 German Police Union Boss Warns of Looming Border S ..

German Police Union Boss Warns of Looming Border Security 'Collapse'

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.