MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Russian comedy movie "Serf" by Klim Shipenko has become the highest-grossing film in Russia in 2020, Russia's Cinema Foundation said.

"The list of the highest-grossing films in 2020 is headed by the comedy movie 'Serf' directed by Klim Shipenko. The film was released in late 2019 but the majority of its box office sales were gained in 2020 (2.696 billion [$36.46 million] out of 3.072 billion rubles). 'The Gentlemen' by Guy Ritchie with the box office sales of 1.224 billion rubles and 4 million viewers became the highest-grossing foreign film," the foundation said in a statement.

Russian musical romantic drama sports film "Ice 2" by Zhora Kryzhovnikov, science fiction action movie "Invasion" by Russia's Fyodor Bondarchuk and science fiction action-thriller film "Tenet" by Christopher Nolan are also among the five highest-grossing movies in Russia in 2020.

The pandemic of the coronavirus resulted in the fall of the total box office sales in Russia by 58.8 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the foundation.