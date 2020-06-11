UrduPoint.com
Russia's Service Robot Manufacturer To Supply US With 400 Temperature Measurement Stations

Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia's Promobot company, the largest service robotics manufacturer in Northern and Eastern Europe, signed a contract on delivering 400 Promobot temperature measuring terminals to the United States, the company's press service told Sputnik.

The supply will be carried out under the deal the manufacturer signed with US Wenger Medical company. The latter� also obtained non-exclusive rights to represent Promobot Thermocontrol products in the US East Coast's� market.

"As part of the agreement, 400 Promobot Thermocontrol terminals will be sent overseas within eight months. It is planned to deliver new Russian-developed devices to medical institutions on the East Coast of the United States.

The first two terminals have already left for New York. Every month Wenger Medical plans to introduce 50 stations to American hospitals and clinics," the press service said.

Thermocontrol terminals operate without human assistance. They are equipped with a video camera, a remote thermometer, and a screen. In the basic version, notifications and temperature measurement results appear on the screen. Meanwhile, the upgraded version uses a facial recognition system that can be integrated with security systems, limiting access to the building to potential carriers of the virus. The average capacity of terminals is more than 300 people per hour.

