Russia's Sevmash shipbuilding company has started the construction of two submarines, dubbed Voronezh and Vladivostok, that will be capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, Sevmash General Director Mikhail Budnichenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia's Sevmash shipbuilding company has started the construction of two submarines, dubbed Voronezh and Vladivostok, that will be capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, Sevmash General Director Mikhail Budnichenko said on Monday.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich [President Putin], Sevmash team fulfills its commitment to build nuclear submarines with consistent quality. Today, we are laying ships with hypersonic weapons, which will determine the future of the Russian submarine fleet," Budnichenko told Putin.