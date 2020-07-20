Russia's Sevmash Shipyard Working On Two Submarines Equipped With Hypersonic Weapons
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:42 PM
Russia's Sevmash shipbuilding company has started the construction of two submarines, dubbed Voronezh and Vladivostok, that will be capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, Sevmash General Director Mikhail Budnichenko said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia's Sevmash shipbuilding company has started the construction of two submarines, dubbed Voronezh and Vladivostok, that will be capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, Sevmash General Director Mikhail Budnichenko said on Monday.
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich [President Putin], Sevmash team fulfills its commitment to build nuclear submarines with consistent quality. Today, we are laying ships with hypersonic weapons, which will determine the future of the Russian submarine fleet," Budnichenko told Putin.