MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The project of Russia's advanced Sfera (Sphere) satellite constellation, approved by the government, stipulates the orbiting of 162 satellites, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"In April 2022, the government of the Russian Federation approved the Sfera project, which in its current parameters includes 162 spacecraft," Roscosmos said.

It said the project includes broadband internet access and Internet of Things (IoT) satellites. These devices will make it possible to overcome the digital divide of Russian regions in terms of Internet access from 2025.