Russia's Share In Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times In 5 Years - Agriculture Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Russia's share in the global food market has increased by 1.5 times over the last five years, Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russia's share in the global food market has increased by 1.5 times over the last five years, Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin said on Monday.

"Over the past five years, we have increased our presence on food markets by 1.5 times ... With Russia's increasing role on the global market, the demand for our analysis is growing. Our assessment of the global market and the events that are taking place is becoming more and more important," Levin said during a presentation of the annual analytic report titled "Global Food Security and International Trade in Agricultural Products 2022/2023."

The growth of Russian agricultural exports has been the most pronounced among the 20 largest exporter countries, Dmitry Krasnov, the head of the Russian Federal Center for the Development of Exports of Agricultural Products (Agroexport), said, adding that it would be impossible to get a complete picture of the agricultural market developments without the input of Russian experts, analysts and the Russian industrial community.

Despite various deterrents and external pressure recorded in 2022, the country has been a consistent food exporter, thus continuing to increase its presence on the global markets. In 2022, Russia accounted for 2.1% of the world's exports of agricultural products compared with 1.4% in 2017, the report read.

The Russian Federal Customs Service and the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) estimate that Russian exports of agricultural products reached $41.6 billion in 2022, while imports reached $35.7 billion. In 2021, they were $37.1 billion and $34 billion, respectively. Russia's sales geography currently includes 158 countries.� � � � �

The report is a joint effort by Agroexport, the Russian Agriculture Ministry, and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). About 100 experts from 17 countries contributed to the document.�

