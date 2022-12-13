MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Russia is now the world leader in small modular reactors (SMR) technology, and its share of the global market for SMR-based nuclear power plants (NPPs) is expected to reach 20% by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Russia is already leading the world in small modular reactors technology," Novak wrote in an article for the Energy Policy journal.

Novak said Russia was implementing a project of land-based SMR NPP based on vessel reactor RITM-200 to develop a gold deposit in Russia's Sakha Republic. Moreover, an agreement has been reached on the construction of four floating power units for the development of the Baimskaya ore zone in Chukotka.

A new Shelf-M micro-reactor, which features increased mobility and versatility, is also being developed, Novak added.

"By 2030, Russia's share of the global market for SMR-based NPPs is expected to reach 20%," Novak said.

SMR-based NPPs are one of promising areas of activity for Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom, which expects SMR NPPs to become one of the main export products. SMR-based NPPs are designed for remote areas with undeveloped grid infrastructure, where it is inexpedient to build more powerful NPPs. SMR-based plants have a number of advantages, including reliable supply of energy to hard-to-reach areas, as well as environmentally friendly carbon-free energy production.